Allan Gregory "Uncle Al" Drew, of Weymouth, died suddenly and unexpectedly, July 15, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Rita (Meehan), and son, Kevin, he is survived by daughters, Joanne (John) Lammers, Kathy (Ralph) Canina, Tina (Bob) Nelson, Kimberlee Drew, all of Weymouth, and Bobby Lynch of Arizona; wonderful brother to Clementine Judge of N.Y., Roberta Curran and Barry Drew (Laurie) of Weymouth; loving grandfather of 10; great-grandfather of 16; and uncle of 29. A lifelong Weymouth resident, Class of 1950, Allan often recalled the Weymouth High School football powerhouse under Coach Arlanson. After serving in the Navy during the Korean War, he worked in the California Energy field before returning home. He worked as a contractor and raised his family in North Weymouth. Allan was an explorer, taking trips to pan for gold, yard sale bargain hunting and charter fishing expeditions, collecting numerous fishing rods throughout his travels. Every Monday, faithfully, he had his reserved seat at Broad Cove Auction with his brother Barry. Allan will be dearly missed and fondly remember by his lifelong friends in North Weymouth. The family plans to hold a celebration of his life when it is safe. Please consider a contribution in his memory to the ARC of the South Shore, 20 Pond Park, Suite 13, Attn: Brenda Linden, Hingham, MA 02043.



