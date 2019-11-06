|
Ambrose C. Barrett, of North Weymouth, originally from Dorchester, died November 2, 2019 at the age of 85. Ambrose worked for Boston Edison for 42 years, retiring in 1995. He enjoyed spending summers in Wellfleet with his grandchildren and was a longtime daily communicant at St. Jerome's Church. He was the husband of the late Mary (Sullivan) Barrett. Loving father of Patrick J. Barrett and wife Christine of Weymouth, Christopher G. Barrett and wife Dawna of Norwell, Mary K. Barrett, John F. Barrett and wife Maureen, James A. Barrett and wife Maryellen, all of Weymouth and the late Joseph Barrett. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday,Nov. 8, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, North Weymouth, at 40 Sea Street (off Rte 3A - Bicknell Square). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Old North Cemetery, Weymouth. Donations in memory of Ambrose may be made to Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2019