Anahid "Anna" May Karaian passed away on September 7, 2020, after a courageous fight with Covid-19. Anna was predeceased by her loving husband Edward, who recently passed away June 21, and by her brother Richard Sarafian. Anna is survived by her two sons, Edward Richard of Weymouth, James of Braintree; and daughter, Linda of Braintree. She also leaves behind Vartkes Karaian and his wife Elissa, her nephew, Steven Sarafian and his wife Beth, her nieces, including, the late Suzanne Sarafian, Stacy Sarafian and Eric Emmons and Salli Orcutt and her husband Patrick, as well as being "Auntie Anna" to many great- and great great-nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many good friends. Born in Brockton, the daughter of Armenian immigrants, the late Arshag and Melena Sarafian. Anna graduated Brockton High School, Class of 1948. After she met Ed at a church dance, they became engaged in May of 1958 and married on November 2, at St. Stephen's Church in Watertown. They would have celebrated their 62nd anniversary this year. They then made their home in Weymouth where Anna was a full-time mother. She loved watching the Red Sox and the Patriots with her true love Ed. Anna loved crafting, floral arranging and decorating her home for the holidays and especially loved Christmas. She was a fantastic cook and large family holidays and dinners won't be the same without her famous Armenian rice pilaf. Anna also enjoyed her evenings with Ed watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, while having a home cooked dinner. Takeout was a rare occurrence and QVC will miss her dearly, as many know she sure loved to shop. Anna and Ed were members of the St. James Armenian Church Couples Club for many years. Anna also volunteered at Weymouth Public Schools and read to 2nd grade children, which made her so happy to be called "Miss" Anna. Anna was so looking forward to the 2021 January Presidential inauguration and welcoming a return to civility with a new president. The family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to not only the NVNA and the Palliative and Hospice team, who provided support, care and guidance during the past few months, but to the South Shore Hospital doctors, nurses and entire team, who each day put their lives at risk to care for their patients during this pandemic. She will be missed by all who had the good fortune to know her. Due to Covid-19 and safety, there will be no visiting hours and burial will be private at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. If you so choose, donations in memory of Anna may be made to the NVNA and Hospice at 140 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061 or to a charity close to your heart. Arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Braintree. For information and directions, please visit www.mcmasterfh.com
.