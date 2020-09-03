Andrew Krewduk, age 94, of Weymouth, passed away September 1, 2020. He was born in Chelsea, May 26, 1926, to Nikifor and Eva (Romanovich) Krewduk. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be missed greatly by all who knew him. Andy proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He worked as installer and repairman for New England Telephone and Telegraph. Andy enjoyed wood working, reading histories and boating on Boston Harbor. He loved the Boston Bruins. Andy is survived by his children, Jeanette (Frederick) Smith, Linda (Joseph) Kearns and Michael (Irene) Krewduk, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. His wife, Mary Carole (Griffith) Krewduk and his parents preceded him in death. Arrangements are entrusted to the McDonald Keohane Funeral. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no viewing will be held. The family will hold a private ceremony at the cemetery. For complete obituary, and guest book, please visit www.keohane.com
