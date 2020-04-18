|
Andrew T. Ryan, Jr., 78, of Bridgewater, MA, died peacefully April 7, 2020, at Colony Center in Abington, following a period of failing health. He was the beloved husband of Donna Ryan for 42 years. Born in Boston, he was the son of Maryanne (Flynn) and Andrew T. Ryan, Sr. Raised in Weymouth, he attended Weymouth schools graduating from Weymouth High School. For the next seventeen years, he was employed by Reliable Fence Co. of Norwell as a fence installer. After their closing, he started his own business, Federal Fence, soon partnering with his close friend, Paul ( Mo ) Morway. Upon the untimely death of Mr. Morway, Andrew took the position of Maintenance Manager at United Liquors Warehouse in West Bridgewater where he supervised three shifts. After 2003 he returned to the fence business then to the night shift at Walmart. Andrew enjoyed fishing and golf, and had worked as a caddy at the age of twelve. He enjoyed watching his children in local sports and volunteered as a coach and referee for the Rockland Youth Basketball League and was happiest at family gatherings. With his wife, he also enjoyed his road trips to various parts of the country to visit friends and family. They traveled the eastern coastal route through the Carolinas to Florida, down coastal Route 101 in California and drove the Blue Ridge Parkway to Gatlinburg, TN. His favorite was to Anaconda, Montana in search of his Irish mothers western beginnings. Andrew was the brother of Mary Percola and her late husband, Wally, of East Weymouth. He was predeceased by sister Patricia Ainslee and husband, Jack, of Marshfield, and brother, John, of East Weymouth. He was the loving father of Sherrie Boretti, wife of the late Richard Boretti, of Weymouth, Donna, Mrs. John Murphy Jr., of Tampa, Florida, John Ryan and wife, Barbara of Rockland, and Craig Ryan and wife, Cindy, of Kingston. Also, stepfather to Stacey McKeown of East Bridgewater and Danielle, Mrs. Mark Gaffney of Rockland. Papa Ryans beloved grandchildren are John, Jenna, and Dylan Murphy of Tampa, Gianna, Gabriella and Gunnar Boretti of Weymouth and John and Ellen Ryan and Hunter Gaffney of Rockland. Due to current circumstances, a Celebration of Life is to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Angel Fund, 649 Main St., Wakefield, MA., 01880 an ALS research organization. For online condolences please visit www.blanchardfuneralfc.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2020