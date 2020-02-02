|
|
Ann Delorey of Weymouth, died on January 30, 2020. She was 80. Ann was a legal secretary for many years for Nixon Peabody until her retirement. She was the loving mother of Marianne (Aiello) Ford and her husband Robert of Florida, Christine Aiello and Richard MacKean of Whitman, Victor Cimino of Abington and Mark Cimino and his wife Susan of Braintree. Sister of the late Natalie Sorce. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday from 2-5 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth, followed by her funeral service at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rosies Place, 889 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9, 2020