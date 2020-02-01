|
Ann (Giagrando) Horigan, of Falmouth, originally from Weymouth, passed away on January 19, 2020, surrounded by family. She is survived by her father, Raymond Giagrando Jr. and his wife Marilyn; her children, Brittany and Paul IV; also her siblings, Raymond III and Deborah Beauvais; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Giagrando, and brother, Michael Giagrando. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.
Published in The Weymouth News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8, 2020