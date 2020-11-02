1/
Ann M. Greene
Ann M. (Colbert) Greene, of Weymouth, died October 30, 2020. Ann grew up in Red Head Cove, Bay de Verde, Newfoundland. Her career as a cook brought her to Pennsylvania in the United States. She moved to Dorchester where she met her husband, a fellow Newfoundlander. They then to moved to Weymouth where she raised her family and lived for 64 years. Ann was a longtime volunteer for the Weymouth Food Pantry, proud den mother for the Cub Scouts and dedicated parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church. Within the church she volunteered as a Sunday school teacher and was active in the Right to Life Committee at Immaculate. Ann was happiest when spending time with family. She will be deeply missed. Beloved wife of 65 years to Harold P. Greene of Weymouth. Devoted mother of Patrick Greene and his wife Karen, Leo Greene, Gerard Greene and his wife Sally, Paul Greene and his wife Elizabeth; all of Weymouth and the late Catherine Greene. Cherished "Gramma" of 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home East Weymouth at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles & Middle Street). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3, prior to the Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ann may be made to Weymouth Food Pantry, PO Box 890009, Weymouth, MA 02189. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. If you are unable gather together with Ann's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.

Published in The Weymouth News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - East Weymouth
NOV
4
Service
09:30 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - East Weymouth
NOV
4
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - East Weymouth
3 Charles Street
Weymouth, MA 02189
(781) 335-0045
