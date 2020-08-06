Ann T. (Kilroy) Drummond of Weymouth, died July 13, 2020, at the age of 87, surrounded by her family, at South Shore Hospital. Ann was born in Claremorris, Co. Mayo, Ireland, to the late Patrick and Delia Kilroy. Ann moved to the United States in 1956 with her sister. She kept her Irish heritage alive by attending the Irish dances where she met the love of her life. She was married in 1960 and raised her family in Dorchester, later moving to Weymouth where she remained a devout Catholic. She will be remembered as always having her rosary beads in hand and gifting Holy water. Ann enjoyed trips to Castle Island and the Irish Village in Cape Cod, was a Boston Bruins fan and truly cherished time with her family. Beloved wife to the late Patrick Drummond. Loving mother to Ann Marie Finnigan and her husband James of Milton, Patrick Drummond and his wife Stephanie of Dorchester, Margaret Folan and her husband Ned of Weymouth, Elizabeth Borges and her husband Thomas of Assonet, Maureen MacDonald and her husband Steven of Weymouth, George Drummond and his wife Ivani of Weymouth and the late Christopher Drummond. Dear sister of Josie Burke and Alice O'Connor of Ireland and the late Mary O'Brien and Patrick Kilroy. Proud grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 1. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ann's family would like to thank the Emerson 3 nursing unit at South Shore Hospital for their compassion and care as well as extend their gratitude to the dedicated staff at Alliance Health at Marina Bay for the past 4 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Covid-19 precautions are in place and masks are required. All other services are private. Family and friends may also offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In lieu of flowers, please consider at donation in memory of Ann to the Alzheimers Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY