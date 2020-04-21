|
|
Anna Rita Meara (Ryan), age 92, a lifelong resident of Weymouth passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. After graduating Weymouth High Rita graduated from Georgian Court University in New Jersey. She married her beloved husband, William, and they settled together in S. Weymouth where they raised their family. Rita taught for some time at Jeanne DArk Academy in Milton but mostly focused on raising her children at home. Rita was active at St. Francis Xavier Church in S. Weymouth for many years. She enjoyed summers at the family cape house and boating at the West Dennis Yacht Club but most of all loved spending time with her family and friends. Rita was predeceased by her beloved husband William Meara, her daughter Rita Hubbard, and her grandson Zachary Hubbard. She is the loving mother of William Meara and his wife Brenda of Hull, Robert Meara of FL, and Marilyn Klier and her husband Joseph of Hingham, cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. Rita is also survived by her loving companion William Coveney, her brother-in-law Ned Meara and his wife Anne of SC, and many loving nieces and nephews. Services for Rita are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located in Weymouth and will be private due to the current viral crisis. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com to leave a message for the family. Rita will be buried in her family plot at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Discalced Carmelite Nuns at 15 Mount Carmel Rd. Danvers, MA 01923
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2020