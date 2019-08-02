Home

C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Francis Xavier Cemetery
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Anne Ford Obituary
Anne (Durkan) Ford, age 87, of S. Weymouth, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was the wife of the late Arthur Ford; and the loving mother of Kevin Ford of Florida, Glenn Ford and his wife Cathy of Stoughton and Brian Ford and his wife Marsha of S. Weymouth. Anne was the devoted grandmother of Jeffrey Ford and his wife Whitney of Walpole, Jennifer Hemmingsen and her husband Eric of Norton, Alicia Bourque and her husband Jason of Whitman and Sarah Ford of S. Weymouth. She was the proud great-grandmother of Maya and Owen; and was the dear sister of 16 siblings. Anne was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Durkan. Anne was born in County Mayo, Ireland, and moved to Quincy in her teens. She had lived in Weymouth since 1974. She loved to cook and opened her house to one and all and was a faithful member of St. Francis Xavier Church. Anne also enjoyed her trips back to Ireland to visit her relatives. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visiting hours for Anne on Sunday, August 4, from 4-7 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), S. Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather at the funeral home on Monday at 9 a.m. for a celebration of Anne's life followed by the funeral Mass at St. Francis Xavier Church in S. Weymouth at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anne's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, . For online condolences or directions, please visit www.ccshepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Weymouth News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2019
