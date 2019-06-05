Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 472-5888
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Arnone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Arnone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony Arnone Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Arnone, 75, of Ocala, Fla., on May 29, 2019. He was the loving husband of Theresa (Eklund) Arnone; son of the late Paul and Lillian (Martel) Arnone; father of Denise McCarthy of Mansfield, Mass., and Marc Arnone of Taunton, Mass.; brother of Lillian Vickery of Plymouth, Mass., and the late Pauline Barends. He also leaves behind 2 grandchildren, 2 nieces and 2 nephews. Anthony retired from the New England Regional Council of Carpenters, AFL-CIO, Floorcoverers Union Local 2168. For many years he also raced NHRA and IHRA alcohol funny cars, and took first place at the annual races in Puerto Rico in 1992 and 1993 behind the wheel of his funny car "Hemi Shaker". Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend his funeral Thursday, June 6, at 9 a.m. from Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St., Quincy, Mass., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 556 Washington St., Quincy, Mass. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree, Mass. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from June 5 to June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now