|
|
Anthony J. Delgiacco Jr. of Weymouth, passed away suddenly on May 7, 2020. Anthony worked for many years for T&K Asphault as a truck driver. He always enjoyed anything mechanical, working in his garage, but most important in his life was his beautiful grandchildren. Anthony will be missed by all those had the pleasure of knowing him. Loving father of Russell Delgiacco and his wife, Amy, of Lititz, PA, and Craig Delgiacco and his wife, Kate, of Haverhill. Grandfather of Haley, Olivia, Samantha, Capri, and Cash. Brother of Janice King of Rockland, and the late Peter "Jimmy" Grosso and Robert Grosso. Uncle of Steve King of Rockland. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Anthony's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. Memorial donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 101 Columbian Street Weymouth, MA 02190. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Weymouth News from May 9 to May 17, 2020