Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Longhi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Longhi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Longhi Obituary
Anthony Longhi, age 81, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy and Conway, N.H., passed away on November 15, 2019, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease and Dementia. Tony was a lifelong Bruins fan and loved spending time with his family especially his beloved grandchildren. Tony is survived by his daughters, Debra Marsters and her husband John of Weymouth, Christine Arcabascio and her husband Peter of Pembroke, and Julie Van Dyne and her husband Andrew Jay of Madison, N.H.; his grandchildren, John and his wife Brittany, Kevin, Matthew, Chloe, Connor, Nadia, Gianna, Vanessa, and Jack. Tony is survived by his sister, Nancy Monahan and her husband Michael. He is also survived by his former wife and friend, Anne (Nancy) Killelea. He was predeceased by his loving parents James and Mary (Scolamiero) Longhi. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Tony on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth. A funeral service will take place in the funeral home immediately following the visitation at 5 p.m. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Weymouth News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -