Anthony Longhi, age 81, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy and Conway, N.H., passed away on November 15, 2019, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease and Dementia. Tony was a lifelong Bruins fan and loved spending time with his family especially his beloved grandchildren. Tony is survived by his daughters, Debra Marsters and her husband John of Weymouth, Christine Arcabascio and her husband Peter of Pembroke, and Julie Van Dyne and her husband Andrew Jay of Madison, N.H.; his grandchildren, John and his wife Brittany, Kevin, Matthew, Chloe, Connor, Nadia, Gianna, Vanessa, and Jack. Tony is survived by his sister, Nancy Monahan and her husband Michael. He is also survived by his former wife and friend, Anne (Nancy) Killelea. He was predeceased by his loving parents James and Mary (Scolamiero) Longhi. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Tony on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth. A funeral service will take place in the funeral home immediately following the visitation at 5 p.m. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Weymouth News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, 2019