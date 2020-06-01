Anthony M. Nista
Anthony M. Nista, of Weymouth, died May 28, 2020. Anthony was born and raised in Weymouth and was a WWII Navy veteran. He worked for many years as the Superintendent for the Weymouth Highway Department and as a Barber in East Weymouth. Anthony enjoyed working on his yard, hockey, crossword puzzles and loved spending time with his family at their cottage in New Hampshire. Beloved husband of the late Antoinette (Muscillo) Nista. Loving father of Michael A. Nista and Judith of Wareham, Paul J. Nista and Diane of Maine and Thomas P. Nista and Kathleen of Weymouth. Dear brother of Michael Nista, Ann Scioscia and the late Mary Hines and Joseph Nista. Proud Grampy of Michael, Nicole, Elise, the late Carrie and Stacy and Great Grampy of Stephen, Michaela, Brandon and Anthony. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Anthony to The Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Anthony's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.

Published in The Weymouth News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.
