Arlene V. Wrigley of South Weymouth, passed November 22, 2019 at the age of 97. Born and raised in Brockton, MA to Fletcher & Viola (Fiandel) Wentzell of Nova Scotia, lived most of her life in Hilo, Hawaii She is survived by her sisters, June Haskins of Norton, Gloria Porter of North Carolina and her brother Gerald Wentzell of Stoughton, her grandson Thomas Gonsalves and his wife Ginger, grandson Chuck Rossetti and 4 great-grandchildren as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Arlene was predeceased by her husband Thomas H. Wrigley, their daughters Janet Gonsalves and Judith Rossetti. Also predeceased by her brother Donald Wentzell and granddaughter Janene Oamil. Arlene loved to read, paint, do jigsaw puzzles, and was a faithful watcher of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She was a beautiful and artistic soul who blessed us with her grace and humor. She will be truly missed. Arlene would like to be remembered by her family and her best friends, Keith and Debbie Clausen of New Zealand. For additional information and the online guest book please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5, 2019