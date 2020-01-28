|
Arthur D. Crosby, 90, of So. Weymouth, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020. Arthur was born in Milton on March 18, 1929 to the late Francis Crosby and Edna (Grimes) Crosby. After graduating from Milton High School, he attended NE Aircraft School and later worked at Brunswick Mfg for many years until his retirement. He was also a Navy Reservist, eventually retiring as a Chief Petty Officer. Arthur was a communicant and a Eucharistic minister at St. Francis Xavier Church and also a leader in St. Marys Prayer Group in Hanover. He enjoyed carpentry and he and his wife also loved to garden. Arthur is survived by his wife Barbara of 66 years, his son David and wife Marilyn of Georgetown and his daughters Karen Brown and husband Stephen of Abington and Linda Willett and husband George of Braintree, his grandchildren Brian, Kristen, Laura, Shawn and Nicole, great-grandson Finn, and a number of nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Frances Shepheard and Deacon Herbert Crosby. Visiting hours will be on January 29 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at C.C. Shepherd Funeral Home, 134 Pleasant St, So Weymouth. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on January 30 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, 234 Pleasant St, So. Weymouth. Burial will be at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to Weymouth Food Pantry, PO Box 8900089, Weymouth, MA 02190. Please visit www.ccshepherd.com for further information.
Published in The Weymouth News from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, 2020