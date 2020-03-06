|
Arthur J. Carey, of Weymouth, passed away March 4, 2020. Arthur was born in Boston to the late John and Mary Carey. He grew up in Dorchester and attended Dorchester High School for Boys. Arthur was a proud United States Marine Corps veteran serving during the Korean War. He worked for many years at the Boston Edison Company and South Shore Hospital. Arthur enjoyed dancing, listening tomusic and loved spending time with friends and family. Beloved husband of over 50 years to Elizabeth L. (Hill) Carey. Loving father of Sharon Carey and her partner Al Lee of Brockton, Michael A. Carey and his wife Deborah of Braintree, MaryEllen McPherson and her husband Lonnie of Augusta, Maine, Elizabeth Carey and her husband Brian Pellegrini of Milton, Margaret Carey and her partner Steve Whitfield of Weymouth, Julie Muir and her husband Shawn of Rockland. Proud Papa of Michael Bertoni, Jonele Bertoni, Nicholas Bertoni, Courtney Gunn, Caitlin Gunn and Great Papa of 8 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Joe Carey and his wife Isabel of Hyannis, Mary Sexton of Dorchester, Paul Carey and his wife Beverly of Weymouth and Ellen Savage and her husband Michael of Quincy. Cherished partner of Roberta McKearney of Weymouth. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends espectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, March 8, from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). A funeral service celebrated on Monday, March 9, at 11 a.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Arthur to South Shore Health Foundation, 55 Fogg Road, South Weymouth, MA 02190-2455 or online at southshorehealth.org/evergreen. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
