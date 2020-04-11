|
Arthur P. Rogers, age 76, of Weymouth, passed away at home with family by his side on Friday, April 10, 2020. Art was born in Roxbury then moved to Weymouth in 1955. After graduating Weymouth High he was self employed as a mechanic for many years prior to being the Superintendent of Village Cemetery for over 20 years. Art lived on Whitmans Pond for most of his life and cherished the many memories he had of it. Arthur married his second wife and longtime partner, Jean OKeefe in 2017. Art is survived by his wife Jean OKeefe of Weymouth, his children Kelly Tamborella and her husband Peter of Pembroke, Leah Rogers of Weymouth, and Paul Rogers and his wife Kerin-Anne of Weymouth. Arthur is also survived by his grandchildren Matthew, Sydney, Gabrielle, Joseph, Grace, and Jacob and his sister Patricia Schembari. Funeral services for Arthur are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home in Weymouth and will be private due to the current viral crisis. If you would like to leave a message for the family please visit www.CCShepherd.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2020