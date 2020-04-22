|
|
Augusta "Gus" H. (Jacobs) Shoemaker, age 92, of Weymouth, Mass., passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020. Augusta was born in Roxbury, Mass. and was a long time resident of South Boston before moving to Weymouth. Augusta was the beloved wife of sixty-seven years to the late Milton W. Shoemaker. She is survived by her eight children, Yvonne Ceurvels, and her husband William of Braintree, Deborah Dubois and her husband Raymond of Wilmington, Marilyn Bremilst and her husband Robert of Bunker Hill, WV, Milton, Jr. Shoemaker and his wife Kathleen of Holbrook, Melodie McCann and her husband Paul of Hull, Marlene Savage and her partner Brian Gambon of Weymouth, Valarie McDonald and Lee Shoemaker of Weymouth, 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her loving sisters Barbara Wallis of Jacksonville, Fla. and Beatrice Walker of Arab, AL and brothers Harold Jacobs of Dorchester, Arthur Jacobs of Providence, R.I., Walter Jacobs of Quincy. She is predeceased by her parents Beatrice H. (Stearns) and William Jacobs and brothers William and Paul Jacobs. Gus had an incredible energy about her and a love for life, which she enjoyed sharing. She was truly loved and will be missed by all that knew her. Funeral services for Augusta are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located in Weymouth and will be private due to the current viral crisis. Augusta will be laid to rest in the National Cemetery in Bourne with her husband Milton. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2020