Augustine J. "Gus" Russo, of Weymouth, died December 25, 2019. He was the loving father of Patricia Aizenstadt and her husband Michael of Hull, Gary Russo and Sheila Andrews of Weymouth, John Russo and his wife Suzanne of Easton, Julie Gosselin and her husband Michael of Norwell and the late Christopher Russo; devoted grandfather of Matthew, Andrew, Taylor, Max, Allison, Anthony, Erica, Michael, Bobby, Olivia and Joey; cherished brother of Michael Russo and his wife Debbie of Braintree, Richard Russo of Florida and the late Maria Grant. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Gus was a mechanical engineer and worked for several naval architect contractors, including General Dynamics, CDI Marine, Rosenblatt and the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. Gus was a United States Army veteran who proudly served his country during the Korean War. He was an active member of the American Legion, Morrisette Post, where he was an Athletic Officer for the baseball team. Gus played football for Quincy High School and was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He coached Weymouth Youth Hockey for many years and was a fan of all of the Boston sports teams. Gus treasured the time spent with his family and loved his grandchildren beyond measure. He will be remembered for his loving, respected and genuine personality. Gus will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday, January 9, 2020, 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, prior to the funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth, at 12 p.m. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gus may be made to , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020