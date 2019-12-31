Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
(781) 335-0045
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Augustine Russo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Augustine J. Russo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Augustine J. Russo Obituary
Augustine J. "Gus" Russo, of Weymouth, died December 25, 2019. He was the loving father of Patricia Aizenstadt and her husband Michael of Hull, Gary Russo and Sheila Andrews of Weymouth, John Russo and his wife Suzanne of Easton, Julie Gosselin and her husband Michael of Norwell and the late Christopher Russo; devoted grandfather of Matthew, Andrew, Taylor, Max, Allison, Anthony, Erica, Michael, Bobby, Olivia and Joey; cherished brother of Michael Russo and his wife Debbie of Braintree, Richard Russo of Florida and the late Maria Grant. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Gus was a mechanical engineer and worked for several naval architect contractors, including General Dynamics, CDI Marine, Rosenblatt and the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. Gus was a United States Army veteran who proudly served his country during the Korean War. He was an active member of the American Legion, Morrisette Post, where he was an Athletic Officer for the baseball team. Gus played football for Quincy High School and was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He coached Weymouth Youth Hockey for many years and was a fan of all of the Boston sports teams. Gus treasured the time spent with his family and loved his grandchildren beyond measure. He will be remembered for his loving, respected and genuine personality. Gus will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday, January 9, 2020, 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, prior to the funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth, at 12 p.m. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gus may be made to , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Augustine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -