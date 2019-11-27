|
Barbara J. Ciarlone (Hindy), of Weymouth passed away with her loving family by her side on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the age of 85. Born in the South End of Boston, Barbara attended the Mansfield School of Beauty at a young age, knowing exactly how she wanted to put her talents to use. There she met the love of her life, Benjamin "Benny" Ciarlone. Married in 1954, Barbara and Benny spent a short time in Dorchester before moving to Weymouth to raise a family. For Barbara, "family first" would become the driving force in her life as she balanced a full-time career while raising her two sons, Ralph and Joe. She worked in partnership with Benny at "Bennys Hair Styling" until age 62 while also serving as bookkeeper for Ciarlone Brothers Building and Remodeling Inc. Although Barbara retired from hairdressing at the age of 62, she immediately started volunteering for "Meals on Wheels," donating her time to the organization for over ten years. Throughout her life, she enjoyed Sundays at Nantasket Beach, travelling with friends and as always, spending her time with her beloved family. Barbara was predeceased by her beloved husband Benny and her five siblings. She is survived by her sons Ralph Ciarlone and his wife Leonor of Weymouth, and Joe Ciarlone and his wife Shari of Weymouth, and her cherished grandchildren Marisa, Jocelyn and Nathan Malloy. Barbara is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Barbara on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 4 - 8 pm. at the C.C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant Street (Columbian Square) South Weymouth, MA. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. Saturday morning for a celebration of life prior to the funeral Mass to be held at St. Albert the Great Church in Weymouth at 10 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Weymouth News from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2019