Barbara J. Oliver (Allsop), age 84, of Weymouth passed away with loving family by her side on September 14, 2019. Barbara was raised and educated in Hough's Neck where she met her beloved husband of over 43 years, Robert. After marriage Barbara and Robert settled in Weymouth where they raised their family together and cultivated many great memories. Barbara worked for over 30 years in the cafeteria of the Seach School in Weymouth where she enjoyed making friends and being with the students. Although she enjoyed working at the school, Barbara's true joy in life was being with her family whom she loved so much. Barbara was predeceased by her beloved husband Robert H. Oliver. She was the loving mother of Robert Oliver and his wife Colleen of Bellingham, David Oliver and his wife Quyen of Abington, Debra MacRae and her husband Kevin of Pembroke, Brian Oliver and his wife Christine of Weymouth, Samuel Oliver of Weymouth, and Barbara O'Leary of Hanson, cherished grandmother of Ryan, Michelle, Eric, Ian, Christopher, Kayla, Shannon, Jeffrey, Robert, Mark, Sean, Jillian, Joseph, Sean, Risa, and Courtney, loving great-grandmother of Ryan, Michael, Danielle, and Shea. Barbara is predeceased by her parents Jean and Earl Allsop, her brothers Earl, Ronald, and James Allsop, her in-laws Helen and John Barr, Nancy and John Thompson, Alan Oliver, and daughter-in-law Michelle Oliver. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Carol Oliver, Joanne, Janice, and Sheila Allsop. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Barbara on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 4 - 8 p..m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth, MA. Friends will gather for a funeral service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Old South Union Church Located at 25 Columbian St., So. Weymouth, MA. Burial will follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the at 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 or Queen Anne Nursing Home Activity Fund in Hingham, MA. For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Weymouth News from Sept. 16 to Sept. 23, 2019