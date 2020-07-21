1/1
Barbara M. Kennedy
Barbara M. Kennedy (Malley), age 85, of Weymouth, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Barbara was born and raised in Quincy and graduated from Quincy H.S. She married her husband, Henry, in 1955 and settled in Weymouth, where they raised their family and have lived since. Barbara worked at South Shore Hospital for over 30 years. In her later years she cherished all her time spent with her friends at the Whipple Center. She also enjoyed bowling and long drives with her husband. Barbara has many fond memories with her family at Myles Standish Beach. Barbara was predeceased by her beloved husband Henry Kennedy and daughter Sharon Kennedy. She is survived by her loving children Linda White and her late husband Robert of Weymouth, Susan Kelly and her husband Joseph of Braintree, Barbara Larkin and her late husband Gene of Braintree, Lisa MacLeod and her partner Phil Edgett of Scituate, Steven Kennedy and his wife Zuly of PA, and Brian Kennedy and his wife Yvonne of Weymouth; her cherished grandchildren Jaclyn, Jennifer, Paul, Michael, Conor, Emily, Keith, Hannah, Joseph, Ryan, Aidan, Ava, and Lena. Barbara is also survived by thirteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her sisters Charlotte, Sandra, Joanne, and the late Mary Ellen and Carol; and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visitation for Barbara on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 6-7:30 p.m., in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 8 a.m. Thursday morning for a Celebration of Life service, prior to the Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth at 9 a.m. Burial will immediately follow in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery in Quincy. For directions or online condolences please visit www. CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.

Published in The Weymouth News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 29, 2020.
