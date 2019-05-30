Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 472-5888
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Noble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Noble

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Noble Obituary
Barbara Noble, 82, of Taunton, formerly of Quincy, on May 28, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ray P. Noble. Devoted mother of Carol A. Noble, Gary P. Noble and his wife Thea, and Keith A. Noble, all of Quincy. Dear sister of Sevrin "Eddie" Nelson of Newton, Janet Balducci, Valerie Nelson Goguen and Mary Ellen Vitulano, all of Quincy, and the late Gail C. Cimino. Also survived by 5 cherished grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, extended family and good friends including Paula French of Quincy. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to her visiting hours Friday, May 31, from 5 - 8 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St, Quincy. Funeral and burial arrangements are private. For more information or to leave condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from May 30 to June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now