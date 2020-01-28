|
Barbara "Bobbi" (Rapalje) Shanahan, age 71, of Weymouth passed away at home with family by her side on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Bobbi was born in Virginia and graduated from high school in Patchogue, N.Y. She then acquired a bachelor's degree in education from Eastern Nazarene College. Bobbi met her husband of 46 years, Paul, while at her first teaching job at the Hunt School in Weymouth. They were married in 1973 and settled in Weymouth where they have raised their family and resided ever since. While raising her children Bobbi was well known for working at the McDonalds on Rte. 3A in North Weymouth for nine years. Once her children were older she returned to teaching middle school in Weymouth where she will always be remembered by her students for being fun and passionate about education and life. Bobbi had a natural caring, loving soul that drew people close to her. She was famous for the "open door" policy at the family home that made her the unmistakable second mother to so many. Bobbi is survived by her beloved husband Paul Shanahan of Weymouth; her loving children, Greg Shanahan and his wife Rute, Maureen Fox and her husband Randy, Katie McDonald and her husband Mark, and Bea Shanahan and her significant other Chris Kotowski all of Weymouth. Bobbi is also survived by her cherished grandchildren of whom she was so proud, Kyle, Kaelin, Logan, Taylor, Avery, and Luke. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Bobbi on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 3-6 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth. There will be a funeral service in the funeral home following the visitation at 6 p.m. Donations in memory of Bobbi may be made to the Hospice of the South Shore at 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Weymouth News from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, 2020