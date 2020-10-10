Betty Francomano

Betty (Charlton) Francomano, age 96, of Weymouth passed away at home with family by her side on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was raised and educated in Wollaston graduating North Quincy High School in 1942. She joined the Navy and served in San Francisco for two years. Betty married her husband of 68 years, John, in 1951. They settled in Weymouth to start a family and have lived there since. After the children were older, Betty enjoyed working various part time jobs in the South Shore where she met many friends. Betty enjoyed travelling with her husband to various island locations, wintering in Florida for ten years, and created many fond memories on Long Island, Maine, throughout her life. Betty was a true woman of faith who remained involved and dedicated to the First Church in Weymouth. Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband John G. Francomano. She is survived by her children, Steven Francomano and his wife Elaine of Holbrook, Susan Dagesse and her husband Raymond of Plymouth, Ellen Simmons and her husband Clark of Weymouth, and David Francomano and his wife Shelley of Pembroke, her seven grandchildren Kristine, Angela, Abigail, Teone, Matthew, Cassie, and Lindsay, her fourteen great-grandchildren, and four great great-grandchildren. Betty also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. Donations in honor of Betty may be made to the Autumn Hospice, 454 Washington St., #B3, Norwell, MA 02061, or First Church in Weymouth, 17 Church St., Weymouth, MA. Due to the current viral crisis, funeral services for Betty will be private. Betty and her husband John will be interred together at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at a later date. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com
to leave a message for the family.