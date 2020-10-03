1/1
Betty M. Bennette
Betty M. (Veno) Bennette, of Weymouth , age 70, entered into eternal life on October 1, 2020. Betty grew up in South Boston and moved to Weymouth when she was 12 years old. Mrs. Bennette was a manager at Talbots head- quarters in Hingham. An accomplished guitarist, she taught music lessons at St. Josephs School in Quincy and ran the folk group at St. Jerome Church for many years. Betty loved to sail with her husband and travel. Beloved wife of James D. Bennette. Devoted mother of James J. and his wife Aoife of Plymouth and Daniel and his wife Mai of Weymouth. Loving nana to Jimmy, Jacob, Joshua, Margaret, Liam, Taqi, Adam, Gordon, Fatima and Wilson Great- grandmother of Jimmy. Beloved sister of Bonnie Dorsey and her husband Bob of Braintree. Aunt of Sherrill Berte. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St. Weymouth on Monday October 5 at 9:15 a.m. Funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church North Weymouth at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Sunday from 3 - 7 p.m. with a service at the end. For directions and messages see clancylucid.com

Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
OCT
4
Service
07:00 PM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
OCT
5
Funeral
09:15 AM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Jerome Church
1 entry
October 2, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss.
May Betty Rest in the Arms of Angels.
Kate Roedel
Coworker
