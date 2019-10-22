|
Beverly Virginia (Turner) Whidden passed away October 17, 2019, in Prescott, Ariz. Beverly was born in Tampa, Fla., December 19, 1926, to Elgin Alanson Turner and Ethelle Charlotte (Peterson) Turner; the second of six children. The family returned to the Brockton area a couple of years after she was born. She graduated from Howard High School in West Bridgewater and completed her education at the Quincy School of Nursing as a registered nurse. Beverly married William Earl Whidden Jr., October 12, 1949, at the Swedish Baptist Church in Brockton. The couple lived in Massachusetts for many years on Oakton Avenue in Dorchester, Ledge Hill Street in Randolph, and Gaslight Village in South Weymouth. William and Beverly had two children, Valerie and Verne. After Williams death in 2014, Beverly lived out her remaining years with her son and daughter-in-law in California and Arizona. She is survived by her son, Verne, his wife Kimberly (Silvia) Whidden; two grandchildren, Kyle Whidden and Kayla (Whidden) Lengyel of Salt Lake City, Utah; and one great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, daughter, Valerie, and all of her siblings, Charlotte Anderson, Gwendolyn J. Monroe, Erik William Turner, Elgin Alanson Turner Jr. (Lani), and Darrell Clayton Turner. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral service in Holy Nativity Church at 10 a.m. Burial in Central Cemetery, Randolph. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019