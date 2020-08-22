Bridget Philomena (Durkan) Hogan, age 90, of Ormond Beach, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Bridget is survived by her son, David Hogan and his wife Renee of Duxbury, Mass., her son, John Hogan and his wife Mandie of Weymouth, Mass., her daughter, Carol Hogan of Ormond Beach, and her daughter, Erin George and her husband Tom of Atlanta. She was a grandmother of nine grandchildren who cherished her. Bridget "Bride" was born in County Mayo, as one of seventeen children to her parents Anthony and Mary Durkan. Bridget came to the United States in January of 1950 as a 19-year-old lass looking for opportunity. She moved to Quincy, Mass., where she eventually met her late husband of 55 years, Harry Hogan. Bridget's name in Gaelic means power, strength, and virtue and she represented her name well. She enjoyed hard work and family. She was deeply religious and kept her faith through many challenges to the very end. Funeral arrangements for Bridget are in the hands of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home in Weymouth, Mass., and will be private due to the current viral crisis. She will be interred in Couch Cemetery in Marshfield, Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bride's memory to the Perkins School for the Blind at perkins.org
