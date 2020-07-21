1/
Bruce M. Miller
1980 - 2020
Bruce Michael Miller, 40, of Weymouth, passed away on July 4, 2020, at his home in Weymouth. Bruce was born in Weymouth, to Tracy Miller, February 6, 1980. Bruce grew up in Rockland and then lived in Plymouth, where he attended PCIS. He later moved to Carver and attended Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical School and was a graduate of the Massachusetts Hospital School and Carver High School in 1998. Bruce met some very dear friends during these years and kept in touch with many of them. He went on to study Business Economics, and Software Engineering at Western International University, University of Phoenix, and Massasoit Community College. Bruce was a fan of Boston sports, especially the Patriots. He was a lover of horror films and books, and a collector of horror movie props. Bruce is survived by his mother, Tracy Rosser of Carver; his sisters, Charissa Hunt, Shawna Kiser and Sheyanne Rosser; his brother, Benjamin Rosser; and six nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Chrystal M. Miller. A private service will be held at a later date for family and close friends. Because Bruce cared deeply about his rescue pets, Ash and Frank, who also lost their lives, his family asks that memorial donations be made in memory of Bruce M. Miller and sent to Last Hope K9 Rescue, 71 Commercial St., #184, Boston, MA 02109, Donor Support.

Published in The Weymouth News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 29, 2020.
