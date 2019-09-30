|
|
Candace "Candy" Rose (Kane) Means, age 64, entered into eternal life on September 28, 2019. Born in Weymouth on February 24, 1955. Candy was a lifelong Weymouth resident. Mrs. Means was an assistant vice-president and accounting officer with the South Shore Bank in Weymouth. Candy loved being outdoors - taking walking with her granddaughter, planting flowers and doing yard work, decorating the house for holidays, and being out on the boat with her closest friends and loved ones. She loved to travel, most especially vacation with "the boat friends" and weekend adventures out on the water where many fond memories were formed. Above all, she cherished her family and spending time with her granddaughter. She was the daughter of the late John and Monica Kane. Beloved wife of James E. Means. Devoted mother of Christopher and his wife Ashley of Natick. Loving grammie of Hadleigh. Beloved sister of Maureen Minihan and her husband Jack of Wolfboro, N.H., Monica Duffy and her husband Ray of Denmark Maine, and the late John H. Kane. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth Landing on Thursday, October 3, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Wednesday from 4 until 9 p.m. Cremation to follow.
Published in The Weymouth News from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7, 2019