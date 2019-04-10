|
Carl F. Dunbar Sr. of Weymouth passed peacefully surrounded by his family at home on April 5, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Doris (Brogie) Dunbar. Born in Boston, August 8, 1939, he was the son of the late Malcolm and Mabel Dunbar. He grew up in South Boston and later settled in Weymouth, where he made his home for the past fifty years. He worked as a printer for most of his life, and in retirement, he delivered newspapers, most recently for The Patriot Ledger. Carl loved to spend his time in the garden, cooking, watching sports and working on home projects. He loved camping trips and later enjoyed many cruises. As the Dad of 10, he wanted nothing more than to spend time with his family. He is survived by his loving children, Christine Farrar and her husband Tom of Whitman, Kathleen Sullivan of San Marcos, Calif., Cheryl Reynolds and her husband Bob of Dexter, Maine, Kimberly Devin and her husband John of Weymouth, Carl Dunbar Jr. of Haverhill, Michelle Dunbar and her partner Tony Davies of Weymouth, Holly Dunbar and her husband Rick of Weymouth, and the late Brian Dunbar; 20 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. At Carl's request, he wanted no formal services but instead wished to be home during his last days surrounded by family - and what a celebration he had. Carl peacefully left this world knowing how much he was truly loved. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2019