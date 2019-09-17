|
|
Carl F. Schuster of Weymouth, passed away on September 15, 2019. He was 90 years old. Carl lived in Weymouth for over 55 years. He proudly served in the 11th Airborne of the U.S. Army during World War II and continued his service as a MDC police officer for over 30 years. He earned his Bachelor of Science and Masters of Public Administration while working. He also became the MDC's prosecuting officer. After retiring from the MDC, Carl worked for Bartlett Consolidated and then worked as a driver for Bart-Lund Rebar Services. Carl enjoyed boating and was a member of the Town River Yacht Club. He also enjoyed traveling the world with his wife. He will be remembered as a hardworking man who always put others before himself. Beloved husband of 64 years to the late Dorothy M. Schuster, he was the devoted father of Carl F. Schuster Jr. of Brockton and Jeanne Schuster and her husband Richard of Abington; cherished Grandpa of Danielle, Ryan, Arielle, Nathan, Dylan, and great-grandchildren, Casey, Nathan, Aubrey, Azalea and Damien; loving brother of the late Joseph A. Schuster. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carl may be made to , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.
Published in The Weymouth News from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019