Carl I. Ohman Jr., 80, of Kingston, passed away on October 26, 2020, while surrounded by his beloved family. Carl was born in Quincy, September 23, 1940, son of the late C. Iver and Anna L. Ohman. Carl grew up in Braintree. He attended Braintree schools and Bridgeton Academy in Maine. He received an associate's degree from Stonehill College. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in July of 1958 and was honorably discharged in July of 1961. He was a member of the Weymouth Police Department, being hired on June 21, 1971. He moved up the ranks and was a Lt. Detective when he retired on April 29, 1999. Carl was a firearms instructor for the state of Mass. He was a member of the Hanson Rod and Gun Club, and also a member of the NRA. Carl's greatest joy in life was playing practical jokes on family, friends and fellow police officers. Next time you are enjoying 4th of July with "bombs bursting in air", please remember how much Carl enjoyed the "blasts". Carl leaves behind his beloved wife, Pamela, who he married on January 31, 1964. Loving father to Lisa Palma and her husband John of Kingston, Erik Ohman and his wife Susan of Weymouth, Kristen Smith and her husband Peter of Kingston. and Heidi Bunker nad her husband Charles of Kingston. Cherished grandfather to Joseph Alves, Tyler Alves, Jack Palma, Stephanie Ohman, Derick Ohman, Jake Ohman, Lauren Lovely and her husband Timothy, Adam Smith, Nicholas Smith, Kelli Smith, Thomas "T.J." Smith, Cassandra Carroll and her husband Matthew, and Zachary Ohman, and great-grandfather to Avery Booker, Joshua Lovely, Lilyana Lovely, and Emerson Ohman. Brother to Ruth Morgan and her husband Stanley, Susan Ohman, and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 29, from 4-8 p.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rte. 106), Kingston. A prayer service will take place on Friday, October 30, at 12:30 at the Shepherd Funeral Home. Carl will be laid to rest with military honors at the Massachusetts National Cemetery on October 30, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Weymouth Police Assoc., 140 Winter St., Weymouth, MA 02188. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com
