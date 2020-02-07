Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carmen Cerce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmen R. Cerce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmen R. Cerce Obituary
Carmen R. (Petrucci) Cerce of Weymouth, died February 5, 2020, at the age of 104. Carmen lived by the model "I must, I will, I can". She was a strong willed, generous, independent woman who lived life to the fullest. Carmen devoted her life to caring for her family and cherished her time spent with those she loved. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Beloved wife of the late William E. Cerce, she was the loving mother of Paul Cerce and his wife Phyllis of Port Charlotte, Florida; cherished Grama of 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren; caring sister of the late Louise Perrone and Anita Pilaggi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carmen may be made to the Salvation Army at give.salvationaryusa.org. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.
Published in The Weymouth News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -