McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-0838
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
So Braintree Square, MA
Carole M. Canwell


1941 - 2019
Carole M. Canwell Obituary
Carole M. Canwell, 77, of Weymouth, passed away August 10, 2019 after a long illness. Beloved wife of the late John W. Canwell. Devoted mother of Jean F. Payne and her late husband Richard W. Payne Jr. June Canwell and partner Louis Digiovanni. John W. Canwell II and wife Victoria. Jeffrey W. Canwell and partner Theresa Wanis, Loving Nana to Jake, Christopher, Ava, Ross, and Cole. She is also survived by siblings Robert "Bobby" Monaghan Jr., Wayne Monaghan and Lynn Zopatti, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was a longtime resident of Braintree before moving to Weymouth in 1995. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 14 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, So Braintree Square. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St. (Rte 37), Braintree on Tuesday from 5 - 8 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery. For information and directions please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19, 2019
