Carolgene King

Carolgene Cookie King (Yourell), age 75, of Weymouth, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Cookie was born and raised in Weymouth. She started a family in 1966, also in Weymouth. Cookie graduated from Bridgewater State College in 1998 with a bachelors degree in Social Work. She enjoyed working as a hairdresser at James Anthony Salon for over ten years. Cookie always lit up the room and always worked hard for her three children to give them a better life. She will be remembered for being a selfless, loving mother with a courageous spirit. Carol is the cherished mother of Carrie Purdy of Weymouth, Adi Shakti Khalsa of Arizona, and Tommy King Jr. of Hanson; loving aunt to David, Chris, Sarah, Lindsay, and Holly. She is also the great-aunt of seven and sister of Candy Faraday and Donna Dolan. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Carol on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 from 6-8 p.m., in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. Friday morning for a Celebration of Life service prior to the Funeral Mass which will be at 10 a.m. in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. For directions or online condolences, please visit www. CCShepherd.com
or call 781-337-0050.