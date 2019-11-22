|
Catherine J. (Gillan) "Kit" MacDonald of Weymouth, died November 14, 2019, at the age of 94. She was beloved wife of the late Hugh "Biff" MacDonald; loving mother of late Jerome "Jerry" MacDonald; devoted daughter of the late James and Gertrude (Handrahan) Gillan; caring sister of Sister Gertrude Gillan, CSM of PEI, Ann Fitzpatrick and her husband Lenny of PEI, Mary Kelly and her husband Martin of PEI, Noreen Gillian of PEI, Basil "Gill" Gillan and Frances of Hanover, Ernest Gillan of New Hampshire, and the late Joseph Gillan, Mary "Margarite" Stewart, Mary P. MacDonald, John Gillan, Mark Gillan, Bernard Gillan, Ralph Gillan, Frank Gillan, James Gillan and Philip Gillan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, whom she held dear to her heart. Kit was born in PEI, Canada before moving to the states to raise her own family. She was a Gold Star Mother, loosing her only child during the Vietnam War; he proudly served as a gunner in the U.S. Army on a helicopter that was shot down in enemy territory. Kit's main passion in life was spending time with her large family and loving friends. She will be remembered for her kind, generous and patient personality. Kit will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4:30 -7:30 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles and Middle Street), East Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kit may be made to ., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, 2019