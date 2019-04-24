|
Cecelia B. (Cieslik) Samulski, of Weymouth, age 95, died peacefully on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Eugene J. Samulski, she was the devoted mother of Nancy Samulski Bishop (and her late husband Bob) of North Carolina, Eileen Frank and her husband Bill of South Weymouth, Paul of New Hampshire, and the late Barbara Samulski; loving nana of Michael, Billy, Rick and Steve Frank, Peter, Andy and Tyler Samulski and Shane Bishop; loving great-nana of Madeline, Emma, Leana, Karina, Colleen and Logan Frank. Also survived by nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was the sister of the late Elizabeth, John, Walter and Richard Cieslik and her parents Frank and Anna. Celia was born and raised in Lawrence and lived in Allston before moving to Weymouth. She was a proud World War II Navy veteran. She worked at Colonial Federal Savings Bank in Wollaston for many years. Memorial visiting hours will be held at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth, on Saturday, April 27, from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by a service at 4 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For messages and directions, see Clancylucid.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2019