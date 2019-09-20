Home

Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
Weymouth, MA
Charles F. Keenan Jr.

Charles F. Keenan Jr. Obituary
Charles F. Keenan Jr. "Charlie", of Weymouth, died peacefully on September 18, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Charlie proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked for the Boston Herald and the Boston Globe for over 45 years. He was devoted to his family, took an active role in the extracurricular activities of his grandchildren and took meticulous care of his home and yard. Charlie enjoyed monthly outings with childhood friends affectionately known as the Wildcats. He will be deeply missed. Beloved husband of the late Joan M. (Gillis) Keenan. Devoted father of Cheryl Boleza of Abington, Robert J. Keenan and his wife Nancy of Weymouth, Jim Keenan of Onset and Kathleen Spurr and her husband Chuck of Weymouth. Cherished Papa of 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Loving brother of Beverly M. Walsh of Rockland and the late Paul J. Keenan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Charlie also leaves behind the staff and residents of Fairing Way who became a loving second family to him since joining their community. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 2 - 6 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home,, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Albert the Great Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Charles may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379-1022. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Sept. 20 to Sept. 27, 2019
