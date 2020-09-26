1/1
Charles J. Gaziano
Charles "Charlie" J. Gaziano, passed away September 12, 2020. Charlie was born in Quincy to the late James C. Gaziano and Betty L. Gaziano (Bjork). He was a life-long resident of Quincy and Weymouth. Charlie graduated from Quincy High School where he broke a long-standing record for the javelin. He attended Quincy College for Culinary Arts. Charlie worked for many years as a cook on the Edmund Fitzgerald in Marina Bay. He also worked in Local 88 as a Tunnel worker and Local 223 Laborers Union, but his passion had always been cooking. If Charlie wasnt cooking in a restaurant, he was cooking for his family during holidays or any chance he got. Charlie was known for his outgoing personality and making friends wherever he went. Of all things, Charlie was most proud of his grandchildren, whom he adored so much. He enjoyed spending time with them whether it be at the park or taking them to see the newest movie that was out. Devoted father of Deanna Cronin and husband Michael Cronin of Hanover and Krista Moreis and husband Anthony Moreis of Hanover; loving grandfather to Jacob Cronin (10), Victoria Moreis (8), Violet Moreis (5) and Anthony Moreis, Jr. (2). Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Charlie will be missed dearly by all who knew him. At the request of the family, funeral arrangements were private. Interment took place in the Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For those who wish, donations in Charlies memory can be made to the Have a Sammi Kinda Day Fund, P.O. Box 475, Abington, MA 02351 (www.haveasammikindaday.com), a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating opportunities to make children smile.

Published in The Weymouth News from Sep. 26 to Oct. 3, 2020.
