Charles P. Dineen, age 75, of S. Weymouth passed away February 7, 2020. Charlie was born and raised in Somerville. He graduated from Malden Catholic High School in 1963 and received an associate's degree from Newbury Junior College. Charlie met his beloved wife, Jean, in 1965. They married in 1967 and settled in Weymouth in 1974 where they have resided ever since. Charlie was drafted in 1966 and served as a medic in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from the MBTA after 23 years and then worked an additional 18 years operating the Granite Ave. Bridge in Dorchester. Charlie had fond memories of the many summer vacations he took with his family on Cape Cod. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, taking frequent trips to Foxwoods, and visiting family in New Jersey. Charlie is survived by his beloved wife Jean C. Dineen of S. Weymouth, his loving sons Matthew Dineen and his wife Kristin of NJ and Michael Dineen and his partner Bridget Fitzpatrick of CA, his cherished grandson Charles, and his sisters Pauline Dineen, Joan Hurynowicz, and Mary Harshany. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Charlie on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. Saturday morning for a celebration of life prior to the funeral Mass which will take place at St. Bernadettes Church in Randolph. Burial will follow in Central Cemetery, Randolph. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Weymouth News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020