Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
(781) 335-0045
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Jerome Church
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Grojean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher E. Grojean

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher E. Grojean Obituary
Christopher E. Grojean of North Weymouth, died October 6, 2019, at the age of 59. Chris was diagnosed with serious mental illness as a young adult. He and his family were fortunate for the services, support and care provided to them by the Department of Mental Health, Vinfen, and Harmony Adult Day Health Center in Taunton. They are also grateful to the care team at Vibra Hospital in New Bedford for keeping Chris comfortable in his final days. Chris enjoyed his coffee, reggae music and will be remembered as a sharp dresser. He was the son of the late Jean and Richard Grojean; loving brother of Mary Zdanowicz and her late husband Vincent of Eastham, John Grojean and wife Lunette of Falmouth and Elizabeth Grojean of North Weymouth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Old North Cemetery, Weymouth. Donations in memory of Chris may be made to Vinfen, 950 Cambridge St., Cambridge, MA 02141. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
Download Now