C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Dana R. Jackson Obituary
Dana Richard Jackson, age 80, of Weymouth passed away at home with his loving family by his side on Monday, November 25, 2019. Dana was raised in Hough's Neck until the age of nine and then graduated Weymouth High Vocational School in 1957. He married his beloved wife of 60 years, Joan, in 1959 and they settled in Weymouth to start a family. Dana owned a carpentry business for over 40 years and also worked for Bill Shea's Corian Center Quincy for 20 years. Dana was active at St. Albert the Great Church, was a scout master for many years, and was a seasoned drummer who played in many local bands. Although Dana loved golfing and the many friends he made working, what he truly loved was spending time with his family. Dana is survived by his beloved wife, Joan (Keniston) Jackson of Weymouth; his loving children, Dana "Chip" Jackson and his wife Susan of Plymouth and Pamela Jackson Will of Weymouth, his cherished grandchildren, Julie, Leah, Eric, Jennifer, Christine, and Amanda. Dana is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visitation for Dana on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, Bridgewater. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Weymouth News from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2019
