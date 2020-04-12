Home

Daniel J."Danny" Goggin of Wolfeboro, N.H., formerly of Weymouth, 64, died April 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Michele N. (LaVanway) Goggin of Wolfeboro. Loving father of Britteny N., Shawn M. and the late Sgt. Ryan P. Goggin. Cherished grandfather of Oliver. Devoted brother of Robert E. Goggin Jr. and his wife, Kathleen of Weymouth, Patricia G. Nestor and her husband, Paul of Duxbury, Margaret M. Goggin and John P. Goggin of Dorchester, and brother-in-law of Jayne Goggin and the late Francis X. Goggin. Dear son of the late Robert E. and Margaret P. (Duffin) Goggin. Uncle of many dear nieces and nephews. Danny was a graduate of Massachusetts Maritime Academy class of 1978. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 19, 2020
