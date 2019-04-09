Home

Daniel J. Hood Obituary
Daniel J. Hood of Weymouth passed away on Wednesday April 3, 2019, at the age of 68. He was the father of Jeffrey Hood and his girlfriend Millie, brother of Peter Hood and his wife Helena and Patti Taylor and her boyfriend Bill. He was also the grandfather of Aaron, Miranda and Robert. Also survived by his former wife Judi Vigeant and her son Alex and granddaughter Liliana. Son of the late Eugene and Marie (Daigle) Hood and brother of the late Frank Hood. Daniel was a pipefitter at General Dynamics and a plumber. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday evening from 4-7 p.m. at Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond Street, Hingham. For additional information and online guest book please go to www.downingchapel.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2019
