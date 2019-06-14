Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:45 AM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Mackay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel R. Mackay

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel R. Mackay Obituary
Daniel R. Mackay, age 89, of Weymouth, passed away feeling the love of his family on June 13, 2019. Born in Wheeling, W.Va., Dan was raised in Buffalo, N.Y. He joined the Marines and served during the Korean Conflict, where he was part of the initial landing at the Battle of Inchon. Dan met his beloved bride of 52 years, Agatha, at Quantico, Va. and were married three months later. Dan and Ag settled in Weymouth in 1958 where they raised a family and have resided since. Dan worked for the Quincy Shipyard until it closed and then many years as a custodian at Weymouth North High. He worked hard for his family and had a deep love and respect for our country. Daniel was predeceased by his wife, Agatha Mackay (Hynes), who was the love of his life. He is the loving father of Greg Mackay and his wife Donna of N.H., Suzanne Sarhanis and her husband Alex of S. Weymouth, and Phil Mackay of W. Yarmouth. He was the cherished Grandpa of James, Richard, Lee, Greg, and Bob, and was the great-grandfather of eight. Daniel also leaves behind his best friend and brother Jim MacKay, his dear sister Dorothy Scotland and Paul Mackay. He also leaves his close friend Barbara Adams. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Dan on Monday June 17, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth, MA. Friends will gather in the funeral home Tuesday, June 18, at 9:45 a.m. for a funeral service that will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Burial at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Weymouth News from June 14 to June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
Download Now