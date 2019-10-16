|
David A. Jones, 86, of Weymouth passed away suddenly on Monday, October 14, 2019, at home with his family. Dave instilled a strong sense of love, faith, community, and country in his family. Right out of high school Dave enlisted with the United States Marine Corp and was baptized as a Catholic in a river while overseas in Japan surrounded by school children. He married his high school sweetheart, Eleanor (Hill) Jones while still in the service. They came home to Massachusetts in 1956 for him to earn his degree in Engineering from UMass Amherst all the while raising his young family with Eleanor. They eventually settled in a tiny white cape-style home with blue shutters on the shores of North Weymouth. Dave felt compelled to dedicate his time outside of his family to his community. Along with being a long-term parishioner of St. Jeromes Church in North Weymouth, he was active with the Weymouth Rotary Club, South Shore Hospital's Board of Trustees, South Shore Savings Bank, Pond Meadow Park Association, Boston Harbor Islands Park Advisory Commission, Prospect Hill Improvement Association, among many others. Dave is predeceased by both of his parents and his beloved only son, Michael S. Jones, Michael's wife Maryann, Cathys partner Larry Yonkers, and his son-in-law Phillip Molignano. He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Eleanor (Hill) Jones and daughters Cathy Jones (Ft. Myers Beach, Fla.), Dawn E. Molignano and her partner Bob Evans (Ft. Myers Beach, Fla.), as well as Pamela McKay and her husband Peter (Weymouth, Mass.). Dave's six grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren brought both he and Eleanor so much joy throughout their lives: Dawn Molignano Waters and her husband Jude with Daniela and Patrick, Erika Molignano Roland and her husband Barry with Ava May, Adam Jones and his wife Kathleen with their son Lukas, along with Katie Jones, Sam McKay, and Nathan McKay. Friends and family welcome to pay their respects Thursday, October 17, from 4 p.m. | 8 p.m. at McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street, North Weymouth. A funeral Mass on Friday, October 18 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Jerome's Church in North Weymouth. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, Dave wished for everyone to pay it forward and perform a random act of kindness. If you prefer to make a donation in his name, please consider the . See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019