David F. Ward Sr., a lifelong resident of Weymouth, died March 8, 2020. David worked for General Dynamics for over 25 years as a radiographer and continued his career with Amersham, designing and building industrial x-ray cameras. He enjoyed building, woodworking, playing tennis and watching New England sports. He also loved traveling, listening to Irish music and being surrounded by family. He was the beloved husband of the late Gemma (Leavitt) Ward; devoted father of David F. Ward Jr. and his wife Nancy of Abington, Steven Ward and his wife Jinwen of Quincy, Richard Ward of Weymouth, Marianne Callahan and her husband William of Kingston, Gemma Martin and her late husband David of Dedham, Ellen Ward of Weymouth and Kathleen Ward Harraden and her husband David of Weymouth; cherished grandfather of William, Daniel, Joshua, Benjamin, Meaghan, Allison, Emily, Vivian, Riley, and great-grandson, Holden; loving brother of Joseph Leo Ward of Weymouth, the late Marjorie Lawless and George Ward. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of David may be made to the ., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2020